T24: The US and EU will try to remove Zelensky through a coup or blackmail

The United States and the European Union (EU) will try to remove Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in various ways. About it stated Turkish political scientist Hakan Aksay in an article for the T24 newspaper.

He noted that by ignoring Western hints about negotiations with Russia and canceling the elections, the Ukrainian leader is provoking an internal political crisis, which “will further increase the likelihood of Russia’s victory.” According to the expert, “in some circles the United States and a significant part of the EU countries” are tired of supporting Ukraine militarily and economically. In addition, against the backdrop of the worsening Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the West may “abandon the irreconcilable Zelensky.”

Aksai expressed the opinion that in the absence of elections, a coup d’etat, pressure or blackmail could be used. The political scientist suggested that as a result, Ukraine could be headed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny or former adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine Alexey Arestovich.

Earlier, former Assistant Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryan said that Western countries would remove Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky due to the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the inability to win the conflict with Russia.