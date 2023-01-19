Turkey and the United States | Çavuşoğlu tried to promote the fighter jet deals his country craves, but there are no signs of progress

It has been speculated that the United States wants to use the fighter jet sales as leverage in the NATO membership issue of Finland and Sweden, but Turkey wants to keep the issues separate.

Stateside the visiting Turkish foreign minister on Wednesday Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu tried to rush the F-16 fighter jet deals in a meeting with his fellow officers by Antony Blinken with.

“As we have said together before, this is important not only for Turkey, but also for NATO and the United States. Therefore, we are waiting for the approval according to our common strategic interests”, Çavuşoğlu said when the foreign ministers met.

After the meeting, there were no recent signs of progress. It has been assumed that the decision-makers in the United States want to use the fighter jet sales as leverage to get Turkey to accept Finland and Sweden as new NATO members.

Turkey, on the other hand, has wanted to keep things separate from each other.

“Turkey’s request for F-16 fighter jets has nothing to do with Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership, and the US Congress should not present these issues as connected,” Cavusoglu said in a statement published after the meeting in his statement.

President of the United States Joe Biden the administration has been positive about fighter jet sales, but the decision on arms sales is ultimately in the hands of Congress.

Arms trade strongly opposed by the Democratic senator who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez, who has promised to prevent the arms trade from progressing. Menendez has condemned Turkey’s bullying of Greece.

The F-16 arms trade with Turkey has been discussed at the same time as Greece, another NATO ally, is buying F-35 fighters from the United States, like Finland. Turkey was kicked out of the F-35 program after the country made arms purchases from Russia.

Relations between old enemies Turkey and Greece have cooled recently as Turkey toughens its rhetoric towards the neighboring country. Among other things, Turkey has threatened Greece with its new missiles.

“[Erdogan] does it perhaps out of sheer malice, or because he is a villain. But one thing is clear, the United States must take the actions of the Turkish president seriously,” Menendez commented earlier in the speech.

According to Menendez, the F-16 sale must be blocked until Erdogan stops his aggressive activities in his neighboring areas.

In their joint statement, Blinken and Çavuşoğlu said they agreed on the importance of safeguarding stability and maintaining communication links in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

