Foreign Minister Maas will travel to Ankara on Monday. After the low point in relations between the EU and Turkey, the signs point to rapprochement.

ISTANBUL taz | The Turkish newspapers at the weekend were similar to the Sunday newspapers in Germany: Almost all of them were prominently concerned with the election of Armin Laschet as the new CDU leader. Laschet was greeted with joy throughout. The newspaper Hürriyet reminded in its headline that once as Minister of Integration of North Rhine-Westphalia he even traded as “Türken-Armin”.

Laschet’s election fits in with the charm offensive that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has launched towards Europe. In a speech to the assembled EU ambassadors in Ankara a few days ago he said: “We are ready for a new positive agenda with the EU and want to renew our relations in such a way that it becomes a long-term perspective. We expect the same positive will from our European partners ”.

First of all, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will be able to test how far Turkey’s new willingness to cooperate will go at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara on Monday. Maas put in a trip to Turkey at short notice after Erdoğan and the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that negotiations on the exploitation of natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean would begin on January 25 after the tensions of last year.

Germany in particular pushed for the talks. Negotiations on the respective exclusive economic zones are not the only point at which the relationship between Turkey and the EU should move.

Refugee city in Syria

Çavuşoğlu will travel to Brussels on January 21st to prepare an EU-Turkey summit with the EU Foreign Affairs Representative Joseph Borrell. He also wants to meet with Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel to discuss a trip the two of them to Turkey, which should also take place in January.

Erdoğan has already announced that he will show von der Leyen and Michel how Turkey uses the EU funds from the refugee pact. In the northern Syrian province of Idlib, Turkish construction companies have built a new town with around 50,000 permanent houses in recent months, in which around 300,000 Syrian internally displaced persons are to be housed. This is to prevent them from fleeing to Turkey and possibly further to the EU.

In return, Erdoğan expects new money to take care of refugees in Turkey, but above all that the EU will finally “keep its promises”, as he said, and begin negotiations on expanding the customs union with Turkey and visa-free travel for Turkish people Citizens allowed into the EU.

The expansion of the customs union is particularly important for Erdoğan. In November, in view of the dramatic economic crisis, he pulled the emergency brake, fired his son-in-law as the chief financial and economic leader and replaced him with two economic politicians who were also respected in the EU. They made it clear to him that rapprochement with the EU and the US is imperative in order to save the country from economic collapse.

Turkey urgently needs investors from the West again and must avert the threatened sanctions of the EU and, if possible, the USA. In return, Erdoğan is apparently ready to end his aggressive course in the Eastern Mediterranean and return to accepted diplomatic manners. Offers to resume diplomatic relations with Israel are just as much a part of this as a de-escalation policy towards France and its President Emmanuel Macron.

Repression continues

The new cuddle course dictated by necessity does not, however, correspond to a lessening of internal repression. Erdoğan still does not want the EU to talk him into this.

On the contrary: two important judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), in which the release of the well-known entrepreneur and patron of culture Osman Kavala and the Kurdish ex-party leader Selahattin Demirtaş, are brusquely rejected as inadmissible interference. Instead of implementing the judgments, which Turkey is obliged to do, and releasing the former party leader of the Kurdish-left HDP, government circles are currently openly discussing a complete ban on the HDP.

Freedom of expression should also be restricted further. Erdoğan wants to push Facebook and Twitter out of the country and thus close the last refuges for a free exchange of opinions and information.