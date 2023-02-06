Turkey and Syria were hit by an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale in the night from Sunday to Monday. The American seismological institute USGS announced this on Monday. Several buildings have collapsed and many victims are feared.

The epicenter was about 33 kilometers northwest of Gaziantep, a city of more than 2 million inhabitants in southern Turkey, near the Syrian border. The quake occurred at a depth of 18 kilometers. A strong 6.7 aftershock followed about 10 minutes later.

Local Turkish authorities have so far reported ten deaths. Images of collapsed buildings are shared on social media, as well as testimonials from people who are said to be under the rubble of buildings. According to Turkish television station HaberTurk, several buildings have collapsed in the provinces of Malatya, Diyarbakir and Malatya.

Rescue teams

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that he has sent several search and rescue teams to the affected areas. "We hope that together we will get through this disaster as quickly as possible and with as little damage as possible," he wrote.

Syria was also hit hard by the quake. According to Syrian state media, some buildings in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama collapsed and people were buried under the rubble. In Beirut (Lebanon) too, buildings shook and many people took to the streets in fear.



Tectonic plates

Earthquakes are relatively common in Turkey, as several tectonic plates meet under the country. In the summer of 1999, an earthquake in Izmit killed 17,000 and nearly 900 more in an earthquake in Düzce three months later. Two separate earthquakes in 2020 killed more than 150 people.

A collapsed building in Hama, Syria. ©AFP

