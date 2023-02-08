Emergency teams in Turkey and Syria face this Wednesday (8) crucial hours to find survivors among the rubble of Monday’s powerful earthquake, whose toll exceeds 9,500 deaths in both countries.

In a scenario of cold and devastation, rescuers, aided by the first emergency teams from other countries, are fighting against time to find people alive after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake registered early on Monday, with epicenter in southeastern Turkey.

The hopeful image of a newborn rescued from the rubble in Syria contrasts with the desolation of a father in Turkey, who holds the hand of his deceased daughter who remained with her body trapped between two concrete blocks.

Turkey’s interior ministry warned on Tuesday that the next 48 hours would be “crucial” in finding survivors. Ankara declared seven days of national mourning for earthquake victims.

The number of fatalities surpassed 9,500 on Wednesday.

Turkey has registered 6,957 deaths, according to the updated balance of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

In Syria, 2,547 deaths were recorded: 1,250 in government-controlled areas, according to Health Minister Hassan Ghabbash, and 1,297 in rebel-held areas, according to the White Helmets (a group of civil protection volunteers).

“The toll is likely to increase considerably in Syria as hundreds of people remain trapped under rubble,” the White Helmets said.

This was Turkey’s deadliest earthquake since 1999, when an earthquake killed 17,000 people, including 1,000 in Istanbul.

– “Where is the State?” –

In the Syrian town of Jindires, emergency teams rescued a newborn from the rubble of a building.

The child was still united by the umbilical cord to his mother, who died like the other members of the family.

“We heard a noise and we dug (…) we cleaned the place and found this baby, thank God,” said Khalil Sawadi, a friend of the family.

Rescue came late for Irmak, a 15-year-old girl. In silence, her father Mesur Hancer holds the limp hand of the young girl trapped in the ruins of a building in Kahramanmaras (southeast Turkey).

Located at the epicenter of the earthquake, aid has not yet reached the city of more than one million inhabitants and difficult to access.

“Where is the State? Where is it? (…) It’s been two days and we haven’t seen anyone”, says, desperate, Ali, who hopes to find alive his brother and nephew trapped among the rubble of his apartment.

The devastating earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, some powerful, which caused panic among thousands of residents who feared returning to their homes.

In the Turkish city of Gaziantep, many people sought refuge at the airport. “At the moment, our lives are marked by uncertainty,” said Zahide Sutcu, who left home with her two children.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 23 million people were “exposed” to the consequences of the earthquake, “including five million vulnerable people”.

– International aid –

On Tuesday, the first foreign emergency teams began to arrive. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 affected provinces, said 45 countries had offered help.

The European Union has mobilized 1,185 rescuers and 79 sniffer dogs to send to Turkey and works with humanitarian associations in Syria to fund relief operations.

The US government expects two emergency teams to arrive in Turkey on Wednesday and is also working with local NGOs in Syria to help victims.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted that “the funds will go to the entire Syrian people, not to the regime” in Damascus led by Bashar al Assad, whose appeals for help have so far received only response from ally Russia.

The director of operations of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Stephen Allen, said in Ankara that all “humanitarian support is now directed towards northwest Syria”.

The earthquake destroyed the Bab al Hawa border crossing, through which almost all humanitarian aid from Turkey to Syria’s rebel zones passes, according to the UN.

The tragedy has triggered a wave of solidarity that goes from China to Ukraine, passing through the United Arab Emirates, which has promised aid of 100 million dollars.

Even Saudi Arabia, which has had no diplomatic relations with Syria since 2012, has announced the creation of an air bridge to help affected populations in both countries.

