Turkey and Syria earthquake | The number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria already exceeded 12,000

Roads blocked by the winter storm are making it difficult to deliver aid, and freezing cold weather is expected in the quake zone.

in Turkey and the number of victims of the earthquake in Syria rose to more than 12,000 on Wednesday. There are more than 9,000 confirmed dead in Turkey and almost 3,000 in Syria, officials and hospital sources said.

The World Health Organization WHO has estimated that the number of victims of the earthquake that struck early on Monday could rise to over 20,000. Especially in Syria, it is difficult to get information about the victims. According to official data, there are approximately 50,000 injured in Turkey and 5,000 in Syria.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited the city of Kahramanmaraş in the earthquake zone on Wednesday. The president promised that the earthquake area will be rebuilt within a year.

Several thousands of buildings have collapsed in many cities in Turkey and Syria. The rescue work has been complicated by the winter storm, as a result of which many of the roads are in an impassable condition. Traffic jams have stretched for kilometers in some places.

Erdoğan has declared a state of emergency in ten southeastern provinces of the country for the next three months.

According to WHO’s estimate, up to 23 million people may have to suffer from the consequences of the earthquake.

In Syria, the sanctions against the country make it difficult for international aid efforts. The Syrian Red Crescent appeals to Western countries to lift their sanctions and deliver aid to the country.

Monday’s earthquake was the deadliest in Turkey since 1939, when 33,000 people were killed in the Erzincan province in the east of the country.

Aid workers fought a desperate battle against time on Wednesday as they tried to rescue people from the rubble. The chances of survival are partly worsened by the cold weather.

In Gaziantep, Turkey, near the center of the earthquake, the temperature dropped to freezing on the night before Wednesday. It was even colder in the nearby mountain area, with minus five degrees.

The weather forecast for the rest of the week doesn’t bode well either, as around seven degrees below zero are predicted for Gaziantep overnight. In the mountains, the frost can be even more than this.

On Wednesday Twitter was not able to access the subscriptions offered by Turkey’s largest telecom operators. Access to the service ended after people complained about the government’s poorly run search and rescue operations there.

Turkish authorities have not commented on the Twitter crash. However, the service was accessed using a VPN connection that encrypts location data.

The crash of Twitter also hinders the search for people under the rubble, as those trapped under the rubble have tweeted their whereabouts for rescuers to know.