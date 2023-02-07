Turkey and Syria earthquake | The Ghana Football Association confirms: Christian Atsu was found alive in the rubble in Turkey

Atsu was reported missing on Monday.

of Ghana the football association confirms on its Twitter account that the footballer Christian Atsu has been found alive in the rubble from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. On Monday, it was reported that Atsu was missing.

According to the Ghana Football Association, Atsu was rescued from the collapsed building and is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

The Ghana Football Association, for example, made news about the matter before British newspaper Independentwho referred to information from the Portuguese magazine A Bola and information presented on Twitter by a Turkish journalist.

According to sources cited by the Independent, Atsu has injuries to his left leg and breathing problems.

Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor of the Turkish league, has earlier in his career represented, for example, the Premier League’s Newcastle and the Spanish La Liga’s Malaga. He played for Ghana in the 2014 World Cup.

The number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria had increased to 4,700 people by Tuesday morning.