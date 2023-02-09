Turkey and Syria earthquake | The earthquake has already killed more than 20,000 people in Turkey and Syria

It is not clear how many people are still trapped under the collapsed houses.

9.2. 16:15 | Updated 9.2. 22:41

Hope the search for survivors in the earthquake areas of Turkey and Syria began to fade on Thursday. The number of victims of the earthquake already rose to more than 20,000, but the final death toll was believed to increase considerably, as there were still many people in the ruins.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said earlier on Thursday that the death toll in Turkey is more than 16,000.

Antakya in a hospital parking lot in southern Turkey, survivors search for their relatives in body bags.

“We found my aunt, but not our uncle,” said one of the Syrian refugees Rania Zaboubiwho said he lost eight members of his family.

Border guards at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing told the news agency AFP that the first aid convoy since the earthquake had arrived in northwestern Syria on Thursday.

In addition to enormous human suffering, the earthquake also caused great material damage. On Thursday, rating agency Fitch estimated the total amount of damage at 2-4 billion dollars. According to Fitch, the insurance will cover only about one billion dollars of this, as the insurance coverage in the region was low.

The World Bank announced on Thursday that it would assist Turkey with 1.78 billion dollars (about 1.6 billion euros). The US development aid agency Usaid, for its part, said it would assist Turkey and Syria with 85 million dollars (about 79 million euros).

People stand next to a collapsed building on Thursday in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Turkey.

Aid workers are racing against time as they try to save people from the ruins. There is no certain information about how many people are still stuck under the collapsed houses.

“My nephew, sister-in-law and sister-in-law are trapped in the ruins. We can’t get to them. We try to talk to them but they don’t answer. We are waiting for help, but 48 hours have already passed,” mourned the kindergarten teacher Semire Coban in the earthquake-ravaged Hatay province of Turkey.

In part the chances of survival are weakened by the cold weather, when temperatures have dropped below freezing in the quake zone. In Gaziantep, Turkey, near the center of the earthquake, it was five degrees below zero on the night before Thursday.

The rescue work has also been complicated by the winter storm, as a result of which many of the roads are in an impassable condition. Traffic jams have stretched for kilometers in some places.

According to WHO’s estimate, up to 23 million people may have to suffer from the consequences of the earthquake.

Monday’s earthquake was the deadliest in Turkey since 1939, when 33,000 people were killed in the Erzincan province in the east of the country.

Message service Twitter’s operation slowly returned to normal on Thursday after the service had been unavailable for hours on Turkish mobile networks.

Turkish authorities said they had spoken with Twitter management. Deputy Minister responsible for infrastructure Omer Fatih Sayan wrote, precisely on Twitter, that the government expected better cooperation from the service “in the fight against disinformation”.

to northwestern Syria the first UN aid convoy after the earthquake arrived on Thursday. A convoy of six trucks delivered tents, blankets and hygiene products to the area.

The convoy had been expected in the area even before the earthquake, but it was delayed. The UN is only able to deliver aid to northwestern Syria from Turkey through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing. After the earthquake, reaching the area has become even more difficult, as the roads leading to Bab al-Hawa were also damaged.

For example, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Iran have delivered aid to Syria by air, but according to the UN, at least by Wednesday, the aid had not arrived in the earthquake-ravaged areas.