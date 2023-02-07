Turkey and Syria earthquake | The assistance will soon move to the next stage – Hundreds of thousands need accommodation when even the houses left standing cannot be reached

Aid workers have two target groups in earthquakes, says the Finnish Red Cross’s head of international disaster aid.

TURKEY and the death toll from the Syrian earthquake continues to rise. Tuesday night there were already more than 7,000 dead.

On the same day, experts from the World Health Organization WHO estimated that the final number of dead could rise to 20,000.

The number sounds big, says the head of the international disaster aid of the Finnish Red Cross Marko Korhonen. According to him, estimating the number of victims requires, among other things, accurate knowledge of the population density in the earthquake area.

However, Monday’s earthquake happened at a humanitarianly bad time.

“The time of day increases the number of victims, because in the morning people were at home and still in bed. In addition, the weather was cold. When it’s close to zero, the chances of survival in the ruins are lower.”

Often attention is paid to the number of deaths from earthquakes, but in terms of humanitarian work, one must know how to pay attention to those who need humanitarian help, Korhonen points out.

The earthquake has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless. At the same time, it partly shook the very areas where millions of refugees already lived in difficult conditions.

In earthquakes, aid workers have two target groups, Korhonen says. During the first couple of days, the wounded and dead are dug up. The heaviest responsibility for this phase often falls on the shoulders of the locals.

“International teams usually arrive at least a day late.”

A couple after a day, the odds of finding survivors are greatly reduced, with some lucky exceptions. In the second phase, the rescue work focuses on giving help to people who have lost their homes. They need water, food and a place to sleep.

It is not only about the residents of the collapsed houses, but also those whose home buildings are still apparently standing. Houses left standing pose a problem after the earthquakes, says Korhonen. Many of them have damage that is not visible on the surface.

“There are many apartments that cannot be entered until they are inspected.”

Korhonen himself has been doing aid work in Nepal after the April 2015 earthquake. At the time, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed around 9,000 people.

According to Korhonen, the weather in Nepal was better than now in Turkey and Syria, but the aid workers had problems reaching the devastated areas in remote areas. Now it is known that the destruction areas on the Turkish side have been reached well.

In Syria is different. The ongoing armed conflict has already made it difficult for aid organizations to operate in the country. On Tuesday, the UN spokesman said that due to the earthquake, the flow of aid through Turkey to northwestern Syria has been completely cut off for the time being.

The Syrian administration has asked for help from the UN, but wants to manage the distribution of the aid itself, reports news agency Reuters. Residents of rebel-held areas fear this means they will never see aid.

In Syria, the clearance work is probably not as far along as in Turkey, Korhonen estimates. Turkish society is relatively developed and its own rescue mechanism is strong. The Red Crescent of Turkey is also a powerful organization, says Korhonen.

The Syrian Red Crescent, on the other hand, has lacked the necessary heavy equipment to clear the ruins, and has had to borrow it at a high price from the private side.

Finland sends humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria for one million euros through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The money will be used to provide food, shelter, medical needs and psychosocial support to people who have lost their homes, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its press release.

According to Korhonen, it is important that the wishes of the locals are respected when sending aid. Logistically, getting help is often difficult.

“The goods to be delivered must meet the need as best as possible, so as not to burden the logistics chain unnecessarily.”

The aftershocks cause their own dilemma, due to which the rescue workers have to work with extreme caution in the ruins. According to Korhonen, aftershocks create an atmosphere of fear, and especially some of those who experienced the original earthquake may be too scared to sleep indoors. That is why people often sleep in tents in the areas.

“Some of the aftershocks are slow and start with a tremor, during which you have time to leave the building. But others are just reeling in a collapse type of way. It’s nerve-racking.”