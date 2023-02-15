Turkey and Syria earthquake | Rescuers are still hearing sounds from the ruins, more than a week after the earthquake

At least more than 41,200 people have died in the earthquakes.

In the south The rescuers still working in Turkey say they can still hear the voices of the survivors from the ruins, the CNN television channel reports.

For example, on the CNN Türk television channel is showed how the rescuers have rescued three sisters from the ruins in the Kahramanmaraş area. In addition, a 35-year-old woman was rescued, who had been in the ruins for about 205 hours.

There are now at least more than 41,200 dead in the earthquakes that happened last week. According to UN representatives, the number of dead will still increase.

However, the probabilities of finding survivors are decreasing according to the time that has passed since the earthquakes. More than a week has passed since the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

of the UN relief manager by Martin Griffiths according to the rescue phase to help the victims is coming to an end. Now, according to him, the humanitarian phase is starting, where survivors are offered food, psychosocial support and shelter, among other things.

The World Health Organization (WHO), on the other hand, has called for helping people with trauma as well. According to the WHO, psychological and mental health help is urgently needed in regions affected by earthquakes.

For example, the so-called White Helmets operating in Syria have announced last week that they have ended the search and rescue phase. A seven-day mourning period has been declared for the areas controlled by the rebels.