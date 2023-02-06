Turkey and Syria earthquake | Finland sends experts to Turkey for rescue work and assistance tasks

In addition to expert help, Finland is mapping out the possibility of sending material aid to Turkey.

Finland plans to send expert help to Turkey to support rescue work and aid tasks, says the Ministry of the Interior. The experts are sent through the EU civil protection mechanism.

Turkey has asked for international help and, among other things, expert help in searching for people. In addition to Finland, many other countries have also promised to send aid to the region.

“It is important to get expert help as quickly as possible to help with the rescue work. We are also preparing other aid shipments, because the damage is extensive and the need for help is great. We cooperate closely with other EU countries in providing aid,” says the Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen (green) in the ministry’s bulletin.

In addition to expert assistance, according to the ministry, Finland is mapping the sending of other assistance, such as possible material assistance, to the earthquake area of ​​Turkey and Syria.

Southeast Turkey and the regions of Syria witnessed a devastating earthquake on Monday morning, the magnitude of which was measured at 7.8. During the day in Turkey it was observed another strong tremor slightly further north from the original quake.

Read more: The death toll from the two earthquakes is growing rapidly, almost 1,700 dead in Turkey alone

With the earthquakes, a state of emergency was declared in Turkey and international help was requested at the scene.

In addition to Finland, for example, the United States, France, Germany and Israel have said that they are preparing to give aid.

By Monday evening, at least 2,000 people are estimated to have died in the earthquakes. It is estimated that the number of injured is already close to 10,000. It is estimated that the number of victims may still rise.

Finland has previously provided expert assistance to the world in earthquake situations, the Ministry of the Interior writes in its press release. Through the European Union civil protection mechanism, any country can ask for help when it faces a crisis that it cannot handle alone.

The help can be, for example, expert, rescue formation or material help.