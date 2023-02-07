In a scenario of cold and devastation, rescue teams in Turkey and northern Syria continued their work on Tuesday (7) waiting for international help, after the series of earthquakes that killed nearly 4,900 people.

The number of fatalities rose to 3,381 in Turkey, according to the balance updated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

In Syria, the earthquake caused 1,509 deaths and left 3,548 injured, according to data released by the government and by rescuers in rebel zones.

At various times without tools, firefighters continued their dramatic search for survivors during the night, defying the cold, rain or snow, as well as the risk of further collapses.

In Hatay, southern Turkey, emergency teams rescued a 7-year-old girl who was trapped under a mountain of rubble alive.

“Where is my mother?” asked the child, in dust-stained pink pajamas, in the lap of a rescuer.

Weather conditions in the Anatolian region hamper rescue work and jeopardize the prospects of survivors, who keep warm in tents or at makeshift fires.

– International aid –

International aid to Turkey is due to start arriving on Tuesday, with the first teams of rescuers arriving from France and Qatar.

US President Joe Biden promised Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan “all necessary help”.

The French team must head to Kahramanmaras, the earthquake’s epicenter, a region that is difficult to access and suffers from snow.

Two US teams of 79 first responders each are expected to head to the region, the White House said.

China has announced aid of US$6.9 million, which will include specialized rescue teams in urban areas, medical equipment and emergency supplies.

Erdogan announced that 45 countries had offered help.

The Syrian government’s request for help received a response from its ally Russia, which promised to send emergency teams in the next few hours. And 300 Russian soldiers who were already in the region help with the rescues.

The UN said aid must reach “all Syrians throughout the territory”, including the part that is not under government control.

Taking advantage of the chaos caused by the tremors, 20 suspected fighters of the extremist group Islamic State (IS) fled from a military prison in Rajo, controlled by pro-Turkey rebels.

The number of victims on both sides of the border continues to increase and, taking into account the magnitude of the destruction, the trend should persist.

In Turkey alone, authorities accounted for nearly 5,000 collapsed buildings.

Furthermore, the drop in temperature poses an additional risk of hypothermia for the injured and people trapped in the rubble.

– Sleeping outside –

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it fears even worse numbers and a death toll “eight times higher”.

On Monday, at least 185 aftershocks were recorded, in addition to the two main earthquakes: one of 7.8 degrees at dawn (4:17 am) and another of 7.5 degrees of magnitude at noon.

The aftershocks continued into the early hours of Tuesday. The strongest, of magnitude 5.5, happened at 6:13 am (0:13 am Brasília time) nine kilometers from Gölbasi (south).

Authorities adapted gymnasiums, schools and mosques to house survivors. But fearing new earthquakes, many residents preferred to spend the night outside.

“Everyone is scared,” said Mustafa Koyuncu, a 55-year-old man who spent the night with his wife and five children in the family car in Sanliurfa (southeast Turkey).

This was the deadliest earthquake in Turkey since the August 17, 1999 quake that killed 17,000 people, including 1,000 in Istanbul.

The Turkish president declared seven days of national mourning and closed schools for a week.

