From: Katja Thorwarth, Vincent Bussow

After the first severe earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 in the Turkish-Syrian border area, the number of victims has risen to more than 1,400. The situation in the news ticker.

+++ 12.17 p.m.: In Syria, the death toll from the violent earthquake has risen to 547. Deputy Health Minister Ahmed Dhamirijeh reported this on Syrian state television. The total number of deaths in Syria and Turkey is over 1,400. There are no data yet on victims as a result of the further earthquake in Turkey at noon.

+++ 11.55 a.m.: Another 7.5 magnitude earthquake has struck south-eastern Turkey. The epicenter was in the province of Kahramanmaras, the Kandilli earthquake station in Istanbul reported on Monday.

Recovery and rescue work is underway in Turkey after a violent earthquake shook the border region with Syria. Another earthquake has now been reported in the south-east of the country. © ZUMA Wire/Imago

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: death toll rises to 1,200

+++ 11.44 a.m.: The international community has announced aid following the violent earthquake in the Syrian-Turkish border region. So be it Nato organizing support for partner Turkey, Secretary General Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter. He is in contact with President Erdogan. EUCommission President Ursula von der Leyen announced help for the people in Syria and Turkey. “Europe’s support is already on the way and we stand ready to help in any way we can,” she wrote, also on Twitter.

+++ 11.26 a.m.: The number of dead as a result of the earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border region is said to be 912 in Turkey alone. That shared President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with. The total number of victims is therefore more than 1,200, as at least 300 deaths in Syria had previously been reported.

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: At least 1,700 buildings collapsed

+++ 10.43 a.m: After the earthquake in Turkey and Syria left the heaviest destruction in the night, buildings are apparently still collapsing. Pictures on social media show how a house on Turkish soil collapses in daylight. Shortly before, people and vehicles were in front of the building. As the collapse begins, the crowd runs away in panic.

+++ 10.02 a.m.: At least 1,700 buildings on Turkish soil collapsed in the catastrophic earthquake that hit the border region of Syria and Turkey. The earthquake was felt in ten provinces, said Vice President Fuat Oktay on Monday. Residential buildings and a hospital in the city of Iskenderun were among the collapsed buildings. In Gaziantep the newspaper crashed Hurriyet according to a historic castle. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to more than 630.

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: death toll rises to 600

+++ 8.44 a.m.: According to official figures, the death toll after the earthquake in Turkey has risen to more than 600. According to Vice President Fuat Oktay, 284 victims were counted in Turkey in the morning. More than 2000 people were injured. For Syria, Deputy Health Minister Ahmed Dhamirijeh said 230 had died and more than 600 had been injured in several provinces on state television. The aid organization SAMS, which works in rebel-controlled areas in Syria, reported more than 100 more fatalities.

+++ 8.20 a.m.: According to official figures, 284 people died in the severe earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border region in Turkey alone. More than 2,000 people were injured, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday.

More than 280 dead after earthquake in Turkey alone – at least 300 dead in Syria

+++ 8.00 a.m.: According to the aid organization SAMS, at least 91 other people died in the severe earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border region. The death toll rose to more than 300 in Syria alone.

According to official figures, at least 237 people were also killed in government-controlled areas of Syria. More than 600 people were injured, Deputy Health Minister Ahmed Dhamirijeh told state television.

Turkey and Syria: Earthquake in the border area with numerous deaths

First report, on Monday, 8:00 a.m.: Gaziantep – In the case of the severe earthquake in Gaziantep in the southeast of Turkey there were numerous deaths on Monday morning. According to official figures, at least 111 people died in the Turkish-Syrian border area in northern Syria alone. The Syrian Ministry of Health said on Monday that 111 people were dead and 516 injured in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Tartus. The 7.8 magnitude quake had its epicenter in southeastern Turkey, near the border with Turkey Syria. Turkish authorities reported at least 76 dead.

The USGS had given the magnitude of the tremor near Gaziantep as 7.8. The quake had a magnitude of 7.4, according to the Turkish state disaster control agency AFAD.

Earthquake in south-east Turkey: Strongest earthquake in decades

According to the USGS, another 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck 15 minutes later. Images published in online services showed destroyed buildings in several cities in south-eastern Turkey. According to the interior minister, several provinces in Turkey are affected. buildings had collapsed. Rescue teams from across the country would be pulled together. In addition, alarm level four was declared and international help was requested. There were a total of 22 aftershocks, some strong.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on Twitter, “We hope that we can get through this disaster together in the shortest possible time and with as little damage as possible”. People are asked to stay outdoors.

Turkey is located in one of the most active seismic regions in the world. In 1999, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Düzce in the north killed more than 17,000 people. The current earthquake is already considered one of the strongest in recent decades.

Just recently had a Earthquake hits north-west Turkey. Bumps were also felt in Istanbul.