The military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains the hottest topic of the leading media around the world. Observers and analysts, experts and journalists are discussing what a sharp exacerbation in the Caucasus can lead to, what other countries are at risk of being drawn into a showdown between the two former Soviet republics. On Wednesday, September 30, the American newspaper The Washington Post published an article “Turkey and Russia are entering a new era of mercenary wars.” FACTS has prepared a complete translation of this material.

“This week the long-frozen conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up again. Dozens of people have already died in the ongoing armed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia in this Armenian mountain enclave surrounded by Azerbaijani territories. The new round of hostilities that began over the weekend was the bloodiest since the 1990s, when two former Soviet states fought over disputed regions, until a Russian-brokered truce was reached in 1994.

Both countries have mobilized their armed forces and accuse each other of provoking violence and killing civilians. The situation was compounded by the intervention of Turkey, which, unlike previous exacerbations when it called for a cessation of hostilities, strongly supported Azerbaijan and was allegedly even involved in clashes. Armenian officials said a Turkish F-16 shot down an Armenian fighter jet. Representatives of Azerbaijan and Turkey denied this accusation.

Even more curious, both Turkey and Armenia claim that the other side is bringing mercenaries to the front lines. The Guardian reported that a group of Syrian militants from the province of Idlib, where Turkey has significant influence, was hired to work for a private Turkish military company operating in Azerbaijan. According to the newspaper’s sources, at least 20 of these mercenaries were killed this week in the Caucasus.

Ankara denies these allegations and, in turn, lashed out at the government in Yerevan, accusing it of bringing in Kurdish militias from the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to help train Armenian militants in Nagorno-Karabakh. While these claims are questionable, they are about a region torn apart by deep ethnic and political divisions.

These accusations point to the growing phenomenon of the widespread use of mercenary companies at the forefront of twenty-first century wars. After all, it was Turkey that set the pattern for engaging Syrian militants in its proxy wars when it sent hundreds of people to Libya to help the government in Tripoli. Its apparent involvement on the side of Azerbaijan contributes to an apparent set of geopolitical confrontations initiated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, including entering the civil war in Libya, securing the last line of defense of the rebels in northwest Syria, participating in a tense maritime dispute in the eastern Mediterranean, in which involved France and other European countries, and waging long-standing battles with Kurdish separatists operating on the borders of Syria and Iraq.

“Most of the Syrian militants in Libya were hired by Turkey, which sponsors militias inside Syria opposing the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.”The Washington Post reporters Karim Fahim and Zakaria Zakaria reported earlier this year. “Turkey also provides the main military support to the government of Libya, recognized by the UN and known as the Government of National Accord (GNA).”

But Ankara is not alone on this front. The Wagner Group, a Russian private military company with ties to the Kremlin, has deployed mercenaries on battlefields around the world, from eastern Ukraine to Syria and Libya. Also – often with financial support from the United Arab Emirates – Sudanese fighters act as ground forces in the civil wars in Yemen and Libya.

Correspondents of The Washington Post reported that hundreds of Syrians associated with the Assad regime and its Russian backers were also hired to support Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, whose attack on the TNC was successfully repelled with Turkish assistance earlier this summer. A UN report in September reported 338 Russian military cargo flights from Syria to Libya in support of the Wagner group on the side of Haftar. The report also said that Russia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey and Jordan are all violating the UN arms embargo on Libya by transferring arms and ammunition to the warring parties to the conflict.

Ordinary Syrians have become pawns in this regional conflagration. “When the Syrian economy and currency collapse, people find it difficult to turn away from the generous financial packages offered to mercenaries when sent to Libya, which include a $ 2,000 monthly salary and a $ 500 advance for families left behind in Syria, as well as a promise to pay back several thousand dollars in compensation in case of death “, – reported The Washington Post earlier.

Five years ago, the collapse of the state and economic difficulties were seen as driving forces for Islamist militants plunging into the chaos of the Syrian war. Now, some of these militants are heading into new conflict zones fueled by rival states. The dominance of Syrian militants in places like Libya, says Frederic Veri, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, reflects “A global trend towards outsourcing extraterritorial military forces, driven in part by the presence of nomadic and paid fighters from failed revolutions and civil wars in Africa and the Middle East, as well as the growing number of private military companies and their growing influence.”

These groups may see the fighting for Nagorno-Karabakh as a new opportunity for themselves. Russian officials have called for a ceasefire and a reduction in tensions, but experts fear the situation could escalate as Turkey upsets the delicate balance of power. Ankara and Moscow may clash with each other already in the third proxy conflict, if the Azerbaijani-Armenian clashes go beyond the borders of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“If the conflict cannot be stopped, it will invade other regions, which will provoke a complex confrontation between Turkey and Russia, which will surpass in its tension what we see in the already existing theaters of war in Syria and Libya,” – underlines Turkish analyst Sinan Ulgen in The Financial Times.

Translation by Igor KOZLOV, “FACTS” (original by Ishaan Tharoor / The Washington Post)

Illustrative Photo Pixabay

