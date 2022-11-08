Turkey and Lebanon, the neighboring states of Syria that host the most refugees, intend to return them to their country despite the fact that the war continues. That is the plan of these two countries, the ones that have opened their doors the most since in 2011 the Syrians began to flee from the war, from the dictatorship of Bashar al-Assad, from the self-styled caliphate of the Islamic State (ISIS, in its acronym in English) and, finally, of the disaster and poverty in which they have been submerged for more than a decade. Lebanon and Turkey, the two countries with the largest number of Syrian refugees (1.5 and 3.6 million, respectively), have gradually turned their migration discourse -as a result of their own economic and political situation- to return “voluntarily”. ”, they say, hundreds of thousands of Syrians to their country.

On October 26, Lebanon reactivated the return plan that began in waves in 2017 and had stopped the pandemic. Half a thousand Syrians left in chartered buses ex profeso from different parts of the country. Another 330 did so last Saturday, according to the National News Agency. The authorities’ goal is to repatriate 15,000 people a month.

Meanwhile, Turkey, which according to its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has already returned more than 526,000 Syrians since 2016, is threatening to start a similar strategy to get a million more out of the country. This means that in Brussels the alarms begin to go off in the face of a more than likely increase in irregular arrivals to community territory. A total of 31,000 Syrians have been detected by Frontex, the European Union’s external border protection agency, wanting to enter EU territory irregularly between January and June 2022, twice as many as in the same period as the previous year.

Since last August, the easternmost migratory route of the Mediterranean had already become the number one concern for the EU in the field of migration, mainly due to the considerable increase in departures of Syrian citizens from Lebanon and Turkey for fear of being returned to their country. The living conditions in some host countries in the Middle East, the economic and political crisis, and the return initiatives agreed with the Damascus regime of hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees who have spent years in Turkey and Lebanon have made Brussels once again Put the magnifying glass on this region.

In an internal document dated August 26 to which EL PAÍS has had access, Frontex already warned that the return of Syrians would increase migratory flows to the EU. “The repatriation measures may add to the serious economic situation in Lebanon and increase the push factors for migration through the Eastern Mediterranean,” warned the community agency. The majority of migrants today from the Lebanese coast are Syrian refugees. The percentage of those living in extreme poverty has gone from 55% in 2019 to 88% in 2021, according to the UN. In the heat of the collapse of the country, the treatment they receive has also worsened and hate speech against them has increased. Despite this, 67% do not even consider visiting Syria in the current circumstances, according to an investigation released by the Syrian Association for the Dignity of Citizens (SACD), an exile organization. 35% would not do so either, even if they improved.

Last September, a small boat that had left northern Lebanon was shipwrecked on the Syrian coast. 89 migrants died, many of them Syrians trying to flee to Europe (via Cyprus) moved precisely by that return policy that Lebanon has been negotiating with Damascus for months. A month before the tragedy, another boat that had left the Lebanese city of Tripoli sank with dozens of people on board.

Shortly before these events – which put a face to the human tragedy of war and irregular immigration through unsafe routes – Syria “had allegedly made a commitment to Beirut to allow its citizens to return with expired passports to renew them at the border and offer accommodation for those who return”, according to what the EU knows. Damascus even promised pardons to critics of the Assad regime who wanted to return to Syria, but skepticism reigns in the community institutions, which add concern about the future of the Syrians who defected to Lebanon when they were called up to fight in the regular army. Syrian exile organisations, such as SACD, They carry years warning of the obstacles faced by those who return, since on many occasions they are harassed, extorted or end up detained, despite the promises of Damascus.

Syrian children play in a refugee camp in the Lebanese city of Bar Elias on July 7. Bilal Hussein (AP)

For the EU, these repatriations have clear objectives. On the one hand, Beirut “intends to appease popular discontent” due to the serious economic recession and the brutal devaluation of its currency, in addition to a “political stagnation” that has lasted more than three years, indicates Frontex. On the other hand, Damascus seeks to convey a certain “normalization and stability” in a country that has suffered a civil war for a decade and that is now under the tight control of El Asad – with the exception of some rebel areas.

Paradigm shift

In the Turkish case, the community authorities have seen a paradigm shift. The Erdogan government went from an open arms policy during the first years of the war, back in 2011, to denouncing that the EU is using its country as a “refugee deposit” and wanting to return them to Syria. In fact, in 2016, Brussels and Ankara signed a million-dollar agreement (6,000 million euros for the first four years, which has been extended since then) by which Turkey would be in charge, with these community funds, of the maintenance of the refugees in their territory in exchange for Ankara’s commitment to keep them within its territory. The Frontex document suggests that “cooperation [de Bruselas] with Turkey must be reconsidered”.

The root of this change in Erdogan’s position – who initially described the refugees as “Syrian brothers” and “guests” – are the elections that he will face in the coming months (by June 2023 at the latest). and for which the surveys predict a very tight result. Due to the economic crisis, the opinion of the Syrians of the majority of the Turks has turned negative, a fact that has been spurred on by the opposition parties, who have presented plans to return all the refugees after reconciliation with the regime of The Assad.

This has led the Turkish Executive to make a move and talks have been started with Damascus, although for the time being they are limited to contacts between intelligence chiefs. For this reason, the returns are being carried out to the areas of northern Syria under Turkish control, where the construction of thousands of houses and infrastructures has begun. Ankara has asked for support from international organizations to carry out these repatriations and has even asked the EU that the money it allocates to Turkey for the maintenance of refugees is used to finance this initiative, something that Brussels has refused, according to explained to EL PAÍS a source familiar with the negotiations.

The area to which Turkey is returning Syrians in northern Syria is characterized by instability: Ankara has tried to create local institutions directly linked to Turkish agencies and to unify the militias, but they continue to roam armed and at large in an atmosphere of chaos and violence.

Due to this situation, most Syrian refugees in Turkey do not want to hear or talk about returning to these areas, which in many cases are not even their regions of origin. Even so, the Turkish authorities have multiplied the raids in recent months in search of Syrians who do not have their papers in order or have moved outside the places of residence that they had been assigned. Once arrested, they are sent to deportation centers and then transferred to the border with Syria, where they are forced to sign, under threats or beatings, a document in which they accept the return to Syria on a “voluntary” basis, according to the NGO. Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a recent report that collects dozens of cases. “In violation of human rights, the Turkish authorities have detained hundreds of Syrian refugees, including unaccompanied minors, and forced them to return (…) It seems that Turkey is now turning northern Syria into a refugee dumping ground,” said Nadia Hardman, an expert at HRW. Amnesty International further insists that refugees “are not in a position to make a free and informed decision” about whether or not to return to their country. But Erdogan continues with his plan and it has emerged that the returns will take place in several phases, starting with the towns with the greatest presence of Syrians.

Also the authorities of Lebanon, the country in the world with the most refugees per capita (almost a third of the population, between Syrians and Palestinians), insist on the unsustainability of the situation. “Their overwhelming numbers exceed our means. Lebanon does not even want them to be helped [por la comunidad internacional] in its territory nor be helped”, said its foreign minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, last May.

Beirut estimates that there are 1.5 million Syrians in its territory and assures that it collaborates with the UN agency for refugees, Acnur, in the returns, although it clarifies that it neither promotes them nor makes the lists. It only “advises refugees, when possible, so they have all the information they need to make that decision” and deploys staff to departure points, the agency says. “UNHCR respects the fundamental human right of refugees to return freely and voluntarily to their country of origin at the time they choose, always in accordance with the international principles of voluntary, dignified and safe return and non-refoulement,” says its spokesperson. in Lebanon, Paula Barrachina.

The director of the Lebanese General Security, Abbas Ibrahim, responded to the criticism last Tuesday at a press conference in which he insisted that the returns are “voluntary” and “safe”. We will not give in to pressure. [de organizaciones humanitarias] because the interests of the Lebanese people are more important,” he said.

The new Cyprus route Frontex is clear about the consequences of returns to Syria, whether from Turkey or Lebanon: Syrian migrants and refugees with greater purchasing power flee to the EU, turning to the mafias so that, through the eastern Mediterranean coast, they help them reach community land. For this reason, during the last year a new migratory route has been outlined: that of Cyprus. Since 2020, this route has not stopped growing. So, 2,995 migrants arrived on the Mediterranean island; a number that climbed to 12,332 in 2021; and 13,474 in the first nine months of this year, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Brussels, however, raises that figure to 14,301, which represents 119% more than in the same period of the previous year. 31% of all migrants arriving on the island were Syrians, according to the EU, followed by Nigerians (18%), Congolese (16%), Pakistanis (13%) and Afghans (10%). There are no data on the nationalities of the other nationalities arriving in Cyprus. In addition, according to a UN project that counts the migrants who died in shipwrecks along this route that connects the coasts of the Middle East with Cyprus, 295 people have lost their lives in its waters so far this year, compared to a total of 111 in 2021; and 106 in 2020.

