In 2012, Turkey became the first country to ratify the Istanbul Convention on Protection from Violence. The international treaty was created to provide legally binding standards for “protecting women from all forms of violence”, including sexual harassment, stalking and forced marriage. 34 states have now ratified it. Now, of all times, when domestic violence has increased, Turkey has announced its exit. What kind of signal is that for a woman in Turkey who is threatened by her partner?

Perhaps she reads the newspaper that reports at least one femicide every day. She is likely unable to take care of herself and just walk away. She may not know exactly what the Istanbul Convention is, but has heard that it has something to do with protecting women, and that is no longer applicable. She will feel left alone. I am sure that many men see the exit as a victory. He justifies their violence. A few days ago there was a campaign on Turkish social media: April 12th – Rape Day.

Rape day?

Yes, a group of 17-year-olds wrote that they should go out and rape women. They told the police that they did it to become famous.

That says a lot about Turkey.

Many men see women not as human beings but as destructible objects. How should one wonder about that? The Erdogan regime uses a disproportionate amount of force to control society. It learns from this that violence is the only means of exercising control and that whoever has power has the right to dominate. The result is more violence against women, children and animals. The latter can also be observed.

Withdrawal takes effect on July 1st. Is there any protest?

There are protests almost every day. The government – it actually consists of only one man – seems to insist on the exit. It is said that a new convention, an Ankara convention, should be created that is more in line with Turkish values. But the women have understood very well, in essence nothing will change: With the exit, the women’s movement is supposed to be blown off. Shortly after its announcement, numerous Kurdish feminists were arrested, and the Turkish interior minister claimed that the PKK was a women’s movement. This implies that a woman who fights for her rights may be a terrorist.

What does Erdogan have against women?

He and his followers have a certain idea of ​​what a woman should be like. But since many are different, he wants to corner them until they collapse. A woman should be a mother or a wife. She should have a certain education and be allowed to work – after all, there is an economic crisis in Turkey. It is important that it is part of a family, that is the only way it should exist. The Istanbul Convention threatens this concept by requiring the state to protect every woman from violence – regardless of whether she is married or not. I think that gets on Erdogan’s nerves a lot. For him it is definitely a matter of honor to pull through.

The statement said the convention normalizes homosexuality and undermines traditional Turkish family values.

It’s one of his favorite phrases. I wonder what kind of values ​​these are supposed to be. Family in Turkey means: the man is in charge. It is a major source of oppression and violence. The government wants to preserve this concept – a government that claims to be democratic.