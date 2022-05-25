In a speech after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said Turkey had canceled the joint strategic council meeting with Greece, accusing the Greek prime minister of trying to block the F-16 deal with the United States, adding: “We had agreed not to involve third countries in our dispute. From that, he visited the United States last week and spoke in Congress and warned them not to give us F-16s.”

And he continued, “We were going to hold this year the meeting of the Joint Strategic Council, there is no longer someone named Mitsotakis for me, and I do not accept holding a meeting like this with him at all, because we continue our path with honorable people who keep their vows,” stressing that the United States will not care about what a Prime Minister says Greece.

A dispute revolves between the two neighbors over a range of issues ranging from the airspace and maritime areas in the eastern Mediterranean and divided Cyprus, and the relationship of the two countries went through a major crisis in the summer of 2020 that almost led to a military confrontation with Turkey’s insistence on drilling for oil and gas in disputed territorial waters with Greece.

After a five-year hiatus and months of tension, the two sides agreed last year to resume talks in an effort to reach an understanding and allow formal negotiations to begin. Several exploratory talks have already taken place but little progress has been made.

The last meeting between Erdogan and Mitsotakis was last March, and the Turkish presidency announced at the time that the two sides agreed during their talks to improve bilateral relations despite the differences, while Athens spoke of a “positive atmosphere.”

Causes of stress

On the cause of the tension, the Turkish political analyst, Emre Aydogan, said that the crisis between Ankara and Athens is rooted before the establishment of the modern Turkish Republic, with 4 wars, and it is not the result of recent years, and what happened only recently is a calm and not a final solution, and the current differences are the biggest evidence that All solutions were palliatives that did not address the root causes of the problems.”

Aydogan added, to “Sky News Arabia”, that there are problems of immigrants and the situation in Cyprus, as well as the ongoing conflicts over influence in the region, the most recent of which is the excavations in the eastern Mediterranean, during which the two sides approached a military confrontation and the subsequent conversion of the Hagia Sophia Museum in Istanbul, which was a Christian cathedral. Orthodox to mosque.

He pointed out that after a period of calm, Greece was again using its relations with Europe and the West to incite against Turkey, as Mitsotakis called during a joint session of the US Congress not to drop the ban imposed on Turkey’s membership in the program to purchase the next generation of combat aircraft. F-35 last week.

He explained that after Turkey made a deal S400 From Russia, the administration of former President Donald Trump banned the deal, but recently, with Turkey’s position on the Ukraine war and its support for weapons, the position of the Biden administration changed, and it was already considering canceling the ban, and Turkey feared that such calls would affect the completion of the deal, and thus the return of tension between Ankara and Washington.

A history of wars

Since the independence of Greece from the Ottoman Empire in 1832, the two countries have fought 4 wars, namely the War of 1897, the First Balkan War in 1912, World War I (1914-1918), and the Greco-Turkish War (1919-1922).

After World War II, relations improved somewhat between the two countries, and they joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 1952, before tension erupted again against the background of a series of events, most notably the dispute over Cyprus and Turkish control over the north of the island in 1974, and tension over the Sea of Aegean.

Despite attempts at relative normalization in relations at the end of the last century, the contentious issues between the two sides seemed too big to be contained in any possible rapprochement, especially the differences over Northern Cyprus, which remained an obstacle in the way of improving relations until today.