Turkey and Greece have agreed to exploratory talks in the dispute over gas drilling in the eastern Mediterranean. The Turkish presidency announced this on Tuesday. The Greek government confirmed the upcoming talks. Before that, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and EU Council President Charles Michel discussed the issue in a video conference.

The course of the talks depends on Greece’s next steps, Erdogan said, according to the statement from his office. “The impulse to reduce tension and create channels for dialogue must be based on mutual steps.”

The Turkish head of state hopes that the EU summit at the beginning of October will bring “new life” to relations between the EU and Ankara, it said. Possible new EU sanctions against Turkey should also be discussed at the summit.

The Greek Foreign Ministry confirmed the continuation of the talks with Ankara, which had been on hold since 2016. A meeting should therefore take place in Istanbul soon.

Erdogan proposed, according to the Turkish Presidency’s statement, that a regional conference be held with all parties involved in the dispute, including the Turkish Cypriots. Such a conference could have “positive and constructive effects” on the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, said Erdogan.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The President also addressed the tensions between Ankara and Athens in his speech at the general debate at the UN General Assembly. In a video address, the Turkish President called for a “sincere” dialogue to settle the dispute. At the same time, he denounced “harassment” by the West.

Cyprus is putting pressure on EU partners

Since the discovery of rich gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean, there has been heated debate over their exploitation. The EU members Greece and Cyprus as well as Turkey lay claim to the sea areas concerned and underpin this by sending warships.

Cyprus is demanding that the EU impose sanctions on Turkey over the gas drilling dispute. In order to put pressure on the EU partners, it is blocking sanctions against Belarus. The EU has been planning sanctions against those responsible for weeks on account of allegations of fraud in the August 9th presidential election and violence against peaceful demonstrators. However, these have so far failed due to Cyprus’s blockade.

Now the US has also intervened in the conflict and urged Cyprus to agree to sanctions against Belarus. “We have encouraged them to join the consensus so that the EU can move forward and there can be a coherent common approach between like-minded countries,” said Deputy Secretary of State at the US State Department, George Kent, during a visit to Brussels. Washington is ready to impose sanctions on Belarus, but hopes that action will be coordinated with the EU. (AFP)