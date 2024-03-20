“How cool is this,” says a Turk in his twenties as he enters an 11th-century mosque. He stares with wide eyes at the brown-red pillars, the turquoise carpet and the Turkish flag hanging at the entrance. When he has recorded everything with his smartphone, he turns to two friends. “Come, let us pray.”

The Turks are on holiday in their own country. They get a tour of Ani, the ancient city on a plateau in eastern Turkey, which was abandoned in the 18th century and now has dozens of ruins of religious buildings. Their guide, who is also Turkish, has just explained to them that this mosque was built after the Turkish warlord Alp Arslan, the second sultan of the Seljuk Empire, conquered Ani from the Byzantines in 1064, thus opening the way for the conquest of Anatolia. The first mosque in Anatoliathe Turkish press mentions the building.

The mosque overlooks a winding river that cuts deep through the landscape. That river marks the border between Turkey and Armenia, which Ankara closed in 1993 at the request of Azerbaijan, which was also involved in a war with Armenia and wanted to hit Yerevan economically in this way. Across the river, Armenian flags and watchtowers are visible in the distance.

“There would be a lot more tourists here if the border opened,” says guide Aleyna. Not that it would mean much extra work for her, she laughs, because the Armenian tourists who now come to Ani via the border with Georgia prefer to use their own Armenian guides. “Unfortunately, they tell the wildest lies. They always pretend that Alp Arslan was a villain and claim that Ani is actually Armenian.”

Anyone who looks around will see that the latter claim is not so far-fetched. In addition to a mosque, the ruins of Ani include numerous Armenian churches and the cathedral, the largest building in the city. They often date from the time when Ani was ruled by the Armenian Bagratuni dynasty (885-1045) and flourished as the capital of the Armenian Kingdom. The fact that the city along the Silk Road was always diverse and changed rulers many times before declining after an earthquake in the 14th century is of less importance in Armenian historiography. After all, it was the Armenians in the first place who made Ani grow into a powerful trading city and cultural attraction with the nickname 'city of a thousand and one churches'.

Turks say: Ani is ours, because we conquered it, Armenians say: this is ours, because we were here first'Aysenur Korkmaz

The clash between Turkish and Armenian narratives about Ani points to a clash between two forms of nationalism, says Aysenur Korkmaz, a historian at the University of Amsterdam who researches the Armenian Genocide and Armenian national identity. “The Turkish variant, in short, is: this is ours, because we have conquered it. The Armenians, on the other hand, say: this is ours, because we were here first.”

Moreover, Ani is extra important for Armenians because of the Armenian Genocide (1916-'17), in which the Armenians were expelled from the then collapsing Ottoman Empire and 1 to 1.5 million of them were killed. “Armenians make the link between Ani and the genocide not so much because their people were expelled or murdered in this exact spot, but because Ani symbolizes the cultural loss that accompanied the genocide,” says Korkmaz. “That loss is felt all the more because Ani is right on the border and can be seen from Armenia. That makes Ani an ever-present absentee.”

Confrontation

To bring this lost heritage closer, Armenian travel agencies organize all-inclusive tours passing Ani and other Armenian cultural sites in eastern Turkey. It fits in with a global trend roots tourism ('origin of tourism'), Korkmaz states in one academic articlejust like, for example, the group trips of African Americans to locations in Africa where slave markets once stood.

But in addition to being healing, these types of trips can also be confrontational, saw Korkmaz, who participated in the Armenian tours for her research. “In Ani this sometimes starts at the ticket counter. Armenians often experience it as a humiliation to have to pay to enter Ani. For example, I once saw an argument between the ticket seller and an Armenian visitor who said: 'Oh yes, do you want money? Then I want my country back first.”

Beyond the counter, more disappointments await Armenians, says Korkmaz. Because there they soon see that their dream city is poorly and very selectively maintained. For example, the mosque has recently been restored, but little progress has been made on the cathedral for years. The museum shop does sell fur hats and slippers, but no books about Armenian architecture or history. And the large 'timeline of Ani' sign hanging in front of the city walls does not contain the word 'Armenian' even once.

Now, timelines are poor ways to represent history anyway, says Christina Maranci, art historian and professor of Armenian Studies at Harvard University. “In a timeline it seems as if cultures are monolithic and follow each other neatly with every change of power. But of course that's not how history works. We have written sources from the 5th century that indicate an Armenian presence long before they made Ani their royal capital. And even after the end of their reign in 1043, they retained great cultural influence. Moreover, Armenian, Arab, Persian, Byzantine, Seljuk and Georgian cultures intertwined. This is not a place that can be compartmentalized. You can say that Ani is too oriental to be western and too western to be oriental.

The abandoned city of Ani in eastern Turkey. Photo Ceneyt Celik/Anadolu/Getty Images

But the fact that the Turks do not use the word 'Armenian' on their information signs is not because they want to celebrate this cultural ambiguity. No, say both Maranci and Korkmaz, this is about deliberately concealing Armenian heritage. And this has everything to do with Turkish nationalism and the taboo surrounding the Armenian genocide.

What would she put on the information boards? Maranci laughs. “Where to start! In any case, the problem isn't that we don't know enough about Ani. There are beautiful chronicles from the 10th to the 13th century that shed light on what Ani looked like with its double city walls, royal palace, cathedral, churches and baths. And they tell us stories about the kings who ruled the city. That's where I would start, with those primary sources.”

And then there is Ani's architectural history. Take the probably in 1001 completed cathedral. With pointed arches that were rare for that time, it is reminiscent of later Gothic architecture. “This cathedral was built by the famous Armenian architect Trdat, who also repaired the dome of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul after an earthquake,” says Maranci. “The unique bicultural experience that Trdat gained in Armenia and Byzantium is reflected in the cathedral.”

The sign in front of the cathedral contains one sentence about Trdat and then mentions that Alp Arslan turned the cathedral into a mosque in 1064 and held his first Friday afternoon prayers there. “It's frustrating,” says Maranci. “In my field of research, many people have made suggestions to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism to adjust those signs, but nothing has changed yet.”

Looters

Yet Ani was added to the list in 2016 UNESCO World Heritage Site and there are signs in front of the city walls about EU-funded renovation projects worth more than 2 million euros. The head of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO left unanswered written questions about how much UNESCO spends in Ani and whether there are any conditions attached to it regarding the preservation and presentation of the heritage.

There are usually hardly any such conditions, says Korkmaz. “UNESCO rarely intervenes in national cultural policy, because it must keep ties with governments flexible in order to operate in as many countries as possible.” According to her, President Erdogan's government has made good use of this. “They have raised as much funding as possible to protect heritage, but in the meantime they are doing as little as possible to recognize Armenian heritage as such.”

Still, the fact that there are now at least some guards at the gates of Ani is progress, the academic emphasizes. While Erdogan still shows interest in Seljuk and Ottoman heritage, the secular governments that governed Turkey for much of the 20th century had no interest in anything that preceded the 'modern' Turkish Republic. “Among them, Ani was simply a no man's land where looters had free rein.”

The fact that tourism in Ani has been picking up in recent years has less to do with an interest in the ruined city than with the arrival of the Dogu Express, a tourist train journey from Ankara to Kars, a city near Ani. It became extremely popular among Turkish couples in their cozy train compartments post on Instagram. Many travelers from Kars visit Ani, where many of them are mainly concerned with their Instagram.

Meanwhile, many residents of the Armenian villages a few kilometers away can only dream of Ani. “That's the bitter thing,” says Maranci. “The people who care most about Ani cannot go there, because not everyone can afford such a trip along the Georgian border.”

The question is whether this situation will change. When, after the earthquake in southern Turkey last year, the Turkish border with Armenia was briefly opened for the first time in thirty years to allow Armenian aid, it was suggested that the border be opened permanently. . But this would be a thorn in the side of Erdogan's ally Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the extreme nationalist MHP. The last time Erdogan pushed for normalization of ties with Armenia, Bahçeli immediately traveled to Ani. In October 2010, accompanied by a crowd carrying Turkish flags, he entered the 11th-century cathedral to demonstratively perform an Islamic prayer and give a speech in honor of Alp Arslan. “We have lost blood for this country,” Bahçeli said at the time. “If necessary, we will conquer Anatolia again.”