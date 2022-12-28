In 1993 Turkey closed its border with Armenia. Since then, the Anatolian city of Kars has been marked by decline. But now there is hope: Ankara wants to expand its influence in Central Asia.

Failed reconciliation: The monument created by Mehmet Aksoy in Kars was intended to promote reconciliation between Turks and Armenians, but it was demolished in 2011. Image: Picture Alliance

Ertugrul Alibyeoglu has just returned from Ankara. “Next year we will finally open the border to Armenia again,” he blurted out before he even sat down behind his desk. The President of the Kars Chamber of Commerce and Industry has good reason to be satisfied and happy. Because the border was closed for a long time, too long. Turkey closed the border in 1993 after the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenian troops out of solidarity with Azerbaijan.

Since then, there have only been two short trains a day to Akyaka, the border town with Armenia. The older ones can still remember that the trains went all the way to Gyumri, the second largest city in Armenia, and that the trains were hitched with a freight car full of shopping for day visitors from Armenia. The border closure was a severe blow to Kars, which is more than 1,000 kilometers from Ankara but only 80 kilometers from Gyumri.