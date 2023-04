Turkey | Anadolu: Russia, Turkey, Iran and Syria will meet in Moscow on Tuesday

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar is planning a meeting on Tuesday in Moscow.

Turkey Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar has said he plans to meet his Syrian, Russian and Iranian counterparts on Tuesday in Moscow, reports Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The news agency Reuters reports on Anadolu’s information.

According to the Anadolu news agency, Akari’s idea is to “re-establish relations between Turkey and Syria after years of hostility”. The “hostilities” stem from the war in Syria.

According to Akar, the countries’ intelligence chiefs would also participate in Tuesday’s meeting in Moscow, Reuters says, referring to Anadolu’s information.