After 238 days of hunger strike, lawyer Ebru Timtik passed away. His funeral took place under high tension on Friday, August 28. At 42, she died of inaction by a repressive state. Become an icon of the struggle for the defense of human rights in Turkey, but her clients, a far-left movement, were described as “terrorist movement” by Ankara. By defending them, she was sentenced to thirteen years in prison. A verdict that sounds like an injustice and an oppression to one of his former clients. “She is accused of loving the people she defends in the courts. She was prosecuted for crimes by association. She is accused of accusing her clients”, says Bahar Kimyongur.

Her funeral took place in music for this lawyer who fought to the end. Today, 1,500 human rights defenders demonstrated in front of the Council of the Order for this lost fight. She died on Thursday August 27, chained to her bed weighing barely 30 kg. In Turkey, these arrests and sentences are legion. 337,000 procedures have been initiated over the past six years by a policy of terror.