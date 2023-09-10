“Based on developments, we hope that the evacuation process will be completed within several days,” Pahlawan told reporters on Saturday.

What happened?

Mark Dickey (40 years old) was on an international exploration mission in Murka Cave in the Taurus Mountains in Mersin Province.

The American adventurer began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding at a depth of 1,040 metres, and was unable to get out.

More than 150 rescuers, from Turkey and other countries, are working to rescue him from the third deepest cave in the country.

Dickey is in “stable but vulnerable” condition, Carl Heitmeyer, acting public information officer for the New Jersey First Response Team, said in an emailed statement.

He added that the deep and muddy cave “consumes a great deal of rescuers’ equipment.”

Footage of the operation showed Dickey lying inside the cave while a medical team treated him, and other teams were moving down into the cave using ropes and making their way through narrow passages.

“This is a vertical cave with a lot of water. We have to use vertical rope methods. It has a lot of narrow passages. This will be the most difficult part in the rescue areas,” Agnes Berentz, a photographer who was with Dickey on the mission, told Reuters.

On Friday, the head of the Search and Rescue Association in Disaster and Emergency Management in Turkey, Recep Salci, said that the rescue operation is divided into 7 sections, each of which is undertaken by a team from a different country due to its complexity.