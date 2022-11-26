An Italian woman was arrested in Turkey, during a demonstration in Istanbul yesterday for the day for the elimination of violence against women. The news of the compatriot’s arrest, spread on social media by the Mor Dayanisma association, is confirmed by sources from the Farnesina, who underline that “our embassy in Ankara and consulate in Istanbul are following the case carefully”, and that “in contact with the father” of the detained woman and “with the Turkish authorities”.

According to what was published on Instagram by the association, yesterday “the police violently repressed the women gathered to make their voices heard and two women, one from Azerbaijan and one from Italy, are still in custody and risk being expelled”.