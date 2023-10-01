Turkey | An explosion near the Turkish Ministry of Interior in Ankara

The bombing attempt took place on Sunday morning around 9:30 am. According to Interior Minister Yerlikaya, it would be an attempted terrorist attack.

Turkey Minister of the Interior Ali Yerlikaya according to the country’s Ministry of the Interior, an attempt was made to carry out a bomb attack on Sunday morning, the news agencies Reuters and AFP and CNN Turk.

“Two terrorists arrived in front of the entrance of the Ministry’s security department in a light military vehicle around 9:30 a.m.,” Yerlikaya said in his statement.

There were two suspected perpetrators. The ministry’s security authorities were able to arrest another perpetrator. One of the perpetrators blew himself up.

According to Yerlikaya, two policemen were injured in the attempted attack.

Explosion site is also near one of the entrances to the Turkish Parliament. The Turkish parliament was scheduled to meet later today for the first time since the summer break.

The police have closed the area to traffic.

The news is updated.