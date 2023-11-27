TASS: they want to agree on a road map for a gas hub in Turkey by the end of the year

A roadmap for creating a gas hub in Turkey can be agreed upon by the end of 2023 based on the results of a trip to Russia by the Turkish delegation. This was reported by a source in Turkish energy circles, writes TASS.

He commented on the results of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation held in Ankara late last week. After the negotiations, it became known that a Turkish delegation may soon arrive in St. Petersburg to familiarize itself with Gazprom’s developments in this area.

“We can expect its approval before the end of this year following a meeting in St. Petersburg between the delegation of the Turkish Ministry of Energy and the Botas company,” the source admitted that the road map will soon be approved.

In May, the head of the Turkish Ministry of Energy, Fatih Dönmez, promised that a hub for the supply of natural gas to Europe through the country, including lost transit volumes through Nord Stream, would be launched within a year at most.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the gas hub project in Turkey does not provide for the storage of huge volumes of gas, but includes the creation of an electronic trading platform.