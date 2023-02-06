Ankara, Turkey.- During the early hours of this Monday, February 6, 2023, there was a strong earthquake in Turkey that has caused dozens of people injuries and a balance of 2,300 deaths, including the goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan.

One of the buildings that collapsed due to aftershocks in the Middle Eastern country, the goalkeeper was inside one of them. His family captured some images of the collapsed building where they located Ahmet’s body.

The footballer, just 28 years old, was a goalkeeper for the Yeny Malatyaspor club in the Turkish First Division (Second Category) since 2021. Through its networks, the Turkish team mourned the sensitive death of the player; the coach Yálmaz Vural confirmed his death.

“I gave the players two days off after the game. Many were not in Malatya. Only our second goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, was there. I saved his wife. I am devastated”; declared the technical director