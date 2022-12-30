El Watan: Following talks in Moscow, Turkey agreed to withdraw troops from northern Syria

Ankara, following the talks held in Moscow on December 28 between the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey, agreed to withdraw its troops from the territories they control in the north of the Arab Republic. The Syrian newspaper El Watan writes about this, citing a source. TASS.

According to him, Turkey agreed to the complete withdrawal of its forces from the northern regions of Syria, and also confirmed “intentions to respect the sovereignty and integrity of the Syrian territories.”

In addition, according to the source of the publication, the meeting participants agreed that the Kurdish formations associated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) are “agents of the United States and Israel and pose the greatest danger to Syria and Turkey.”

The parties also discussed the process of implementing the previously reached agreement on the opening of the strategic M4 highway linking the western and eastern regions of Syria.

Earlier, the head of the Turkish Ministry of Defense, Hulusi Akar, following the talks held in Moscow, said that Turkey was not going to take hostile actions against the people of Syria.

Ankara recognizes a number of Kurdish formations, including the PKK, as extremist. Since the 1980s, the parties have repeatedly concluded and violated truces, but in 2015 the PKK refused to make peace. Since the start of the Syrian war in the early 2010s, there have been regular clashes between Kurds and Turks on Syrian territory.