Western countries are forcing the Ukrainian conflict instead of seeking a peaceful settlement. This was announced on May 8 by the official representative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin.

“Leading forces [Запада] are in favor of continuing [конфликта]”, – said the politician on the air of the TV channel Haberturk.

According to Kalyn, the conflict is reminiscent of Cold War 2.0 and its essence lies not in the confrontation between Moscow and Kyiv, but in the struggle between the West and Russia.

Erdogan’s representative also noted that the Turkish side has a proposal that is being worked on.

The day before, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said that if Washington stops transferring money to Kyiv, the conflict in Ukraine will end.

On May 5, Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, pointed out that there is no common sense in the West’s position on Ukraine – the disagreement of Western countries with China’s peace initiative to resolve the conflict confirms their focus on escalation.

In April, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pointed out that Ukraine is financially a non-existent country, and as soon as the United States and European countries stop supporting it, the conflict will end.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.