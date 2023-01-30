Erdogan: Turkey received neither fighter jets nor $1.4 billion paid for them by US

Turkey received neither the fighter jets nor the approximately $1.4 billion paid for them by the US. This statement was made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he is quoted by the agency Anadolu.

The United States excluded Turkey from the program for the supply of the latest F-35 fighters due to the fact that Ankara bought Russian S-400 air defense systems. Later, Erdogan said that Ankara and Washington are negotiating the purchase of other American fighters – the F-16 Fighting Falcon. The deal will have to be approved in the US Congress, but there are those who are strongly opposed to such an agreement.

“We were promised F-35 aircraft, but they did not keep their word. Although we have paid about 1 billion 400 million dollars. There are no planes, and the money has not been returned,” Erdogan said. He stressed that Turkey always keeps its word and expects the same from its partners.

Earlier, Turkey allowed the purchase of Russian Su-35 fighters instead of F-16s if the deal with Washington on the supply of American aircraft fails.