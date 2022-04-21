“There are countries within NATO who want the war to continue,” Cavusoglu said, adding that “their goal is to weaken Russia.”

These statements come at a time when the Russian-Ukrainian talks seem to be stalled after they were supposed to continue via video technology after the last in-person meeting held in Istanbul in late March.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused the Ukrainians of “continuing to back away from what there was an understanding about.”

Turkey, a member of NATO and an ally of Ukraine, especially since it provided combat drones, has been trying since the beginning of the conflict to mediate between Moscow and Kiev.

Turkey hosted two rounds of direct negotiations between the two parties, the first on March 10 at a ministerial level in Antalya (south) and the second on March 29 in Istanbul.