Turkey on Monday announced the arrest of a person suspected of the attack that left six dead and 81 injured on Sunday on a commercial avenue in Istanbul, a crime the government blamed on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

“The person who placed the bomb was detained. According to our findings, the PKK terrorist organization is responsible,” said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

The woman arrested and accused of having planted the bomb has Syrian nationality and acknowledged the acts, Turkish police announced on Monday.

She admitted to acting on the orders of the PKK and receiving guidance in Kobane, in northeast Syria, according to police.

The interior minister announced that another 21 people had also been detained.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, with an armed struggle against the Turkish government since the 1980s.

Ankara has already attributed other attacks on Turkish territory to the group.

The massive explosion took place around 4:20 pm local time (10:20 am GMT) on Sunday, at a time of great movement on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue, Turkey’s economic capital, a popular destination for many tourists and locals alike.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced the “vile attack” and promised that those responsible would be punished.

The most recent balance registers six dead and 81 people injured, two of them in a serious condition.

Soylu had already stated on Sunday that the order for the attack came from areas of northern Syria under PKK control.

“We believe that the order for the attack was given in Kobane,” the minister said, referring to the Syrian city close to the Turkish border.

Istiklal Avenue had already been the scene of attacks in the past, particularly during the years 2015 and 2016, when Istanbul and other cities such as Ankara, the capital, suffered a series of attacks.

Claimed by the Islamic State group, the attacks killed nearly 500 people and injured more than 2,000.

– “Deafening” –

Police cordoned off the site to prevent people from approaching and for fear of a second explosion. A huge apparatus of security forces was mobilized and also blocked access to the neighborhood and adjacent streets.

“I was about 50-55 meters away, suddenly I heard an explosion. I saw three or four people lying on the ground,” a witness, 57-year-old Cemal Denizci, told AFP.

“People ran in panic. The noise was enormous. There was black smoke. The noise was very loud, almost deafening,” she added.

The explosion, which sparked flames, was heard in the distance and triggered a wave of panic, according to images shared on social media.

The images show a large crater and several bodies on the ground.

In the neighboring district of Galata, many shops closed their doors and some people, who came running from the scene of the explosion, could not contain the tears in their eyes, according to an AFP correspondent.

– Forbidden to display images –

The Higher Council for Radio Television (RTÜK, its Turkish acronym) quickly banned the media from showing footage of the attack.

The objective is “to avoid sowing fear, panic and unrest in society and to serve the objectives of terrorist organizations”, justified the director of presidential communications and close adviser to President Erdogan, Farhettin Altun.

Access to social media was also restricted after the attack, according to Netblocks, an organization that monitors internet access.

The 1.4 km long Istiklal Avenue, which means “Independence” in Turkish, is in the historic district of Beyoglu. It is one of the most famous pedestrian-only streets in the city.

Sunday’s attack, which comes seven months before crucial presidential and legislative elections, generated a wave of condemnations and expressions of solidarity.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Turkey at this difficult time,” said European Council President Charles Michel.

Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of NATO, of which Turkey is a member, expressed his “solidarity with our ally”, as did Sweden, candidate for membership of the Atlantic Alliance. The White House also expressed solidarity.

In Greece, a country with which Turkey maintains tense relations, the foreign ministry “unequivocally condemned terrorism and expressed its sincere condolences to the Turkish government and people”.