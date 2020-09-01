In the dispute over gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey has accused Greece of “piracy”. Athens is trying to arm the island of Kastellorizo, which is at the center of the conflict, criticized Omer Celik, spokesman for the Turkish ruling party, on Twitter on Monday.

“It is stupid to point guns on the Turkish coast.” Greece will notice “that we have a strong response to every step”.

Since the discovery of rich gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, there has been heated debate over their exploitation. Both Turkey and Greece lay claim to the sea areas concerned.

Ankara had sent an exploration ship to the island of Kastellorizo ​​off the Turkish coast to explore gas and oil deposits there. Greece sees this practice in its territorial waters as a violation of its sovereignty.

Last week media footage showed that Greek soldiers were arriving on the island.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned this on Sunday as a provocation of Athens and referred to the island’s “demilitarized status”, “which was established by the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty”. (AFP)