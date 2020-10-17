Turkey was accused of deliberately provoking a conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This was reported by Kommersant with reference to military and diplomatic sources.

According to the newspaper, the aggravation of the situation in the region was planned by Turkey. It is noted that for several months Turkey has purposefully provoked Azerbaijan to unleash hostilities, promising to provide comprehensive diplomatic, intelligence and military-technical support.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that Turkey is providing reinforcements to Azerbaijan in the framework of the conflict with Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) escalated sharply on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia, in turn, blamed the Azerbaijani military for the attack on Artsakh. Later, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a truce and agreed to begin an exchange of prisoners and killed after the ceasefire entered into force. The parties decided to cease fire from noon on October 10, but soon began to accuse each other of violations.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol, but hostilities are periodically resumed.