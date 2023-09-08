Turkey | A seriously ill hiker has been stuck in a cave one kilometer deep for a whole week

The rescue operation is estimated to last several days.

American the adventurer has been stuck in a cave in Turkey at a depth of about a kilometer since last weekend, news agencies and a news channel say CNN.

Mark Dickey, 40, fell ill with sudden gastrointestinal bleeding after being with an international group in the Morca cave. It is located in the Taurus Mountains in the province of Antalya near the Mediterranean coast.

To save Dickey’s life, he was given blood fairly quickly. It is slower to lift him through the narrow cave to the surface of the earth. The operation of no less than 150 rescuers continued on Thursday.

“Logistically and technically, the operation is one of the world’s largest cave rescues,” the Turkish Cave Trekking Association announced according to news agency AFP.

“Several international groups, including Croatians and Italians, help in the operations. –– They divide the rise into seven parts”, the leader of the union Bülent Genç said to the news agency Reuters.

Gençin according to the rescue operation is estimated to last about ten days, depending on Dickey’s state of health. Worse condition would force him to be brought up more carefully, i.e. more slowly.

Genç said that Dickey’s condition had improved so much that he could already stand on his own.

A phone line has been set up for Dickey. According to Reuters, doctors are evaluating whether to bring Dickey out of the cave without a stretcher, which would be faster.