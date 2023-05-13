Turkey | A journalist wanted by Turkey is following the elections in exile in Berlin

Turkey has promised a reward of more than 23,000 euros for the help leading to Can Dündar’s capture.

Countless people’s lives can be revolutionized if the power in Turkey changes in Sunday’s elections and the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan loses. One of them is undoubtedly a well-known Turkish journalist Can Dündar.

61-year-old Dündar is wanted in his home country as a “terrorist” and sentenced to prison in Turkey for a total of more than 27 years. His home in Istanbul and his summer residence in southern Turkey have been confiscated.

For the past seven years, Dündar has lived in exile in Berlin, Germany, from where he continues his work as a journalist. German police are on guard to prevent Dündar from being kidnapped or attacked – Dündar is a bounty hunter in Turkey and has received several death threats.

So these elections are important.

“I have been sleepless for days. We are closely following what is happening in Turkey,” Dündar told STT by phone from Berlin on Friday, when there were only 48 hours to the h-moment.

However, Dündar was hopeful. The most recent polls predict a victory for the presidential candidate of the opposition coalition to Kemal Kılıçdaroğlupossibly already in the first round of the elections.

“A change in Turkey would serve as an example for the whole world,” he believed.

“If we get rid of the autocrat (Erdoğan) through elections, it would set an example for others, such as Poland, Belarus and Hungary. The belief that even autocrats can lose would spread and inspire hope in everyone,” he said.

If the power in Turkey changes, Dündar’s plan is clear.

“I will return to Turkey the very next day. I have been waiting for that day for seven years,” Dündar replied.

In the process Dündari is worried about what might happen on election night.

“More than the election result, I fear that (Donald) Trump like Erdoğan is bringing his supporters to the streets or causing chaos like Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil,” he said.

“However, I know that Turkey is not Belarus. Turkey has experience with democracy, and the desire for change is really great.”

In his campaign speech in Istanbul on Friday, Erdoğan declared that if necessary, his supporters would “defend with life and blood the freedom and future of Turkey” if it is attacked.

In his speech, Erdoğan also referred to the attempted coup in Turkey in 2016, when around 250 people died after Erdoğan ordered his supporters to take to the streets to defend the elected regime.

Dündar received his prison sentence three years ago for the news published in 2015 about the activities of the Turkish intelligence service in the Syrian civil war.

Three years ago, so did his wife Dilek Dündarin managed to escape to her husband. The wife’s passport in Turkey had been refused, even though she had no pending trial or other impediment to travel.

Although Dündar has lived in Germany for years, he has not been left alone. In December, the Turkish Interior Ministry added Dündar to the “grey list” of wanted terrorists. A reward of more than half a million lira, or more than 23,000 euros, has been promised for help leading to his arrest.

The list includes, among others, fighters of the Kurdish PKK organization and one living in the United States Fethullah Gülen -persons belonging to the global network of preachers, whom Turkey blames for the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

Dündar is classified as a “terrorist” belonging to the Gülen movement.

“It’s better to be on this list than on the list of journalists who have access to Erdoğan’s private plane,” Dündar commented on Twitter at the time.