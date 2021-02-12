Turkey A hurricane struck western Turkey: video from an airplane camera shows destruction

A total of 16 people were taken to hospital due to injuries caused by the storm.

Hurricane caused devastation in the western part of Turkey in the province of Izmir on the night between Thursday and Friday.

The storm flew furniture into the air, moved cars, toppled cranes and damaged buildings, Turkish officials said on Friday.

The video accompanying this article shows the extent of the devastation off the coast of Izmir in Cesme.

In all 16 people were taken to hospital due to injuries caused by the storm. Among them were also nine people injured after a crane crashed at a port site construction site in the city of Izmir, Turkey’s deputy interior minister said on Twitter.

According to the news agency Reuters, similar natural phenomena are rare in Turkey.