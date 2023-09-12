Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Turkey | A hiker who got stuck a kilometer deep was rescued

September 12, 2023
in World Europe
0


The American man spent nine days in the cave.

Over The American man who was stuck in a cave for a week has been successfully rescued in Turkey, the Turkish Caving Association announced according to the AFP news agency.

The union says that the rescue operation, which lasted for days, “ended successfully”.

40 years old Mark Dickey fell ill with sudden gastrointestinal bleeding after being with an international group in the Morca cave the previous weekend. The cave is located in the Taurus Mountains in the province of Antalya near the Mediterranean coast.

Dickey was able to receive blood and medication, which, according to the man’s own words, saved his life. A telephone line was also drawn to him.

Dickey managed to be stuck for nine days. Rescuing him from a kilometer deep was a huge project involving more than 150 people.

More than 150 people participated in the rescue of Mark Dickey. Picture: ITALIAN ALPINE RESCUE / Reuters

