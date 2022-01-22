Monday, January 24, 2022
Turkey A famous TV reporter was arrested in Turkey for denigrating the president

January 22, 2022
in World
According to the country’s journalists’ association, the arrest is a “serious attack on freedom of expression”.

In Turkey has been arrested by a famous female journalist accused by the president Recep Tayyip Erdoganin denigration on a television show, the reporter’s lawyer said on Saturday.

“There is a well-known proverb that the head of the crown becomes wiser. But we see that is not true, ”said the reporter Sedef Kabas On the Tele1 channel on Friday.

“The bull will not become king just by entering the palace, but the palace will become a barn,” he continued.

He posted similar comments to his 900,000 followers on Twitter.

Supplier was arrested Friday night, a lawyer Ugur Poyraz said.

Turkish Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul said on Twitter that he was cursing disgusting words directed at the president.

According to the Turkish Association of Journalists, Kabas’ arrest is a “serious attack on freedom of expression”.

.
