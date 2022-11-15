The Turkish Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca, announced today, Tuesday, that 58 people who were injured in the terrorist bombing that took place in Istanbul, have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, according to the Turkish Anatolia News Agency.

In a statement on social media, Koca said that 23 injured people continue to receive treatment, and 6 of them are still in intensive care rooms.

The bombing killed 6 people and wounded 81 others, including two in critical condition, according to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

The Turkish Interior Minister had stated earlier that a woman arrested by the security forces with a cell linked to her confessed to carrying out the bombing last Sunday, and that she is a Syrian girl and received instructions from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units / Kurdistan Workers Party in the city of Ayn al-Arab / Kobani in northern Syria.