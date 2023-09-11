Turkey Morca Cave, in the province of Mersin, an American speleologist was caught a thousand meters underground due to internal bleeding. A veritable task force of international experts was set up for the 40-year-old man. The National Alpine Rescue has moved from Italy and the group also includes 4 Ligurian technicians, one resident in the province of Imperia, highly specialized for interventions of this type in particularly difficult environments. The ascent operations have begun but obviously we cannot proceed quickly. Operations are made even slower by man’s conditions. Now the Italian team is taking care of him, working alternately with two teams of ten people each (12 hours of work each). Yesterday evening, after having taken charge of him at an altitude of -680 metres, the man was taken down to -500 metres. Here one of the many stops was necessary, essential to continue the medical treatment and useful to deliver the stretcher to the next international rescue team which, in these hours, is progressing towards the exit. The progression proceeds in very narrow points characterized by the presence of mud and water, with the typical timing of in-depth recoveries, the American speleologist is collaborative, therefore facilitating the work of the technicians. At the same time, the rescuers who have finished their work in depth are emerging from the cave and reaching the base camp again.



01:21