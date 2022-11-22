Turkey has “neutralized” 184 Kurdish militants in recent days by carrying out targeted attacks on Kurdish militia positions in northern Syria and Iraq. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said this on Monday. The minister called the attacks, which were carried out by air and land, a “counter-terrorism offensive”.
