On the other hand, large entities and groups in eastern Sudan expressed their rejection of the step taken by the Turk group, considering that it harms the cause of the east and the thousands of local residents who work in the ports and related activities.

The Turk group, which calls itself the “High Council of Beja”; In a statement, it warned the passenger and cargo transport companies of a complete closure that includes the exits and entrances of the eastern region of Sudan.

The statement clarified the group’s rejection of any political process or timetable for forming a new government in the country.

This comes a few days after another group within the council announced its withdrawal from the Democratic Bloc in which Turk holds the position of vice president, which includes Darfuri movements and small entities loyal to the former regime, and supported the measures taken by the army on the twenty-fifth of October 2021 and rejects the current political process.

Muhammad Oshik, a member of the media committee in the group, told Sky News Arabia that the framework agreement did not address the eastern crisis and did not fulfill the requirement to cancel the eastern path included in the Sudanese peace agreement. But on the other hand; Muhammad al-Hadi, a leader in the Alliance of Forces for Freedom and Change, which includes a number of signatories to the framework agreement, confirmed that the issue of the East took a wide amount of attention in the agreement, which approved extensive consultations between all parties in the region.

Al-Hadi told Sky News Arabia that the decisions of the eastern Sudan workshops that were held before the final agreement was formulated laid many foundations that would solve the eastern Sudan crisis.

The Turk group is allied with the movements of Jibril Ibrahim, the current Minister of Finance, and Minni Arko Minawi, the governor of the Darfur region, who reject the current political process, and at the same time refuse to prejudice the Juba peace agreement, which includes the eastern Sudan track, which the Turk group rejects.

For more than two years, the eastern Sudan region has been experiencing great turmoil because of the Turk group’s refusal to include the eastern path in the peace agreement. The group says that the signatories do not represent the region, and that the agreement itself did not address the issues of eastern Sudan as required. On the other hand, the Revolutionary Front, which includes a number of Darfurian movements, in addition to the East and Middle tracks, says that canceling the track will threaten the entire Juba agreement.

It seeks representatives of a number of political and civil entities in eastern Sudan. To lay the foundations for a new political process based on the decisions of the conference held at the end of 2020 in the “Sinkat” area on the Red Sea; Which stipulated the establishment of a unified region for the three states of eastern Sudan according to the historical geographical borders, the abolition of the path of the east, and the review of identity and identification papers for the residents of the region.

These new developments come in light of growing fears that the situation will explode further in the region, which is witnessing fragility of security and civil divisions.