The Ministry of Tourism released a note on the night of this Friday (23.Dec.2022) contesting the assessment made in the sector by the transition team of the elected government. According to the text, in the last 4 years, there have been historic achievements for the sector. Here’s the full (485 KB).

Some of these achievements were highlighted in the text:

visa waiver for four strategic countries: Australia, United States, Canada and Japan;

inclusion of Jet-A fuel in aviation and taxes for leasing of aircraft;

end of foreign capital limit for airlines;

attraction of airlines low cost🇧🇷

choice of Brazil as host country for the 1st office of the World Tourism Organization in South America;

having the biggest cruise season of the last 10 years in the 2022/2023 season;

reduction of Income Tax on remittances abroad, which strongly affects more than 35,000 travel agencies, and

PIS/Cofins zero for airlines.

The ministry also highlighted actions to strengthen domestic tourism, such as 3,247 tourist infrastructure works delivered and 2,239 started, 129 free professional training courses offered, with 58,000 qualified students, and BRL 2.4 billion in resources contracted as credit to the sector.

According to the note, many of these achievements were made during the covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in severe limitations and losses to the sector worldwide.

“Thanks to the speed of the work carried out by the portfolio and the federal government, it was possible to protect the sector and guarantee the survival of companies and jobs. The growing activity figures throughout Brazil reflect the effort and daily commitment to Tourism in Brazil, which is in the midst of a recovery process, accumulating ever larger and better numbers. An example of this is the expectation that the end-of-year festivities will attract 10 million people and inject BRL 7 billion into the country’s economy.”

transition report

In the tourism-related section of the final transition report, it was described that the “Brutal discontinuity of public policies by the Bolsonaro government in the Ministry of Tourism and Embratur, in recent years, has negatively impacted Brazilian tourism. The legacy that is received is of a tourism that has lost almost all the achievements obtained in the last two decades, since the creation of the Ministry of Tourism and the transformation of Embratur into the institution responsible for marketing, promotion and support for the commercialization of Brazil in the international market, in 2003.”

The report highlights the issue of the portfolio’s budget forecast for 2023 and the role that Embratur will play in the new government. “It is recommended to revise the legal model [da Embratur] and the revision of the contract with Sebrae, today the main source of funding for the institution’s actions.”

It also considers it essential “the reconstruction of governance, with the resumption of actions by the National Tourism Council (CNT), the elaboration of a new National Tourism Plan (PNT) and the National Tourism Policy.”

*With information from Agência Brasil