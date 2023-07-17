Sexual jokes, a transfer and then the firing. This is what happened to a thirty-year-old from Chivasso, in the Turin area, who was fired after having told her employers that she wanted to undergo in vitro fertilization to become a mother. The woman, who was employed in a plumbing company, would have also lost the child due to the stress. She’s now suing the company.

The story was reconstructed by the newspaper La Stampa. The woman, Samantha G., until before communicating the desire to become her mother was considered a model worker. She’s suing the company against the firing. Her lawyer, Alexander Boraso, explained that her client would have been challenged for exceeding the total number of absences allowed due to illness. “The calculations were wrong”, added the lawyer, “no sick day can be calculated if caused by the conduct of the employer”. Furthermore, in the calculation of absences, the days of hospitalization for assisted fertilization and for abortion would have been included, which by law must not be counted.