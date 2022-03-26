The teacher, the will for the lover, doubts and sudden death

Turin is well upset by a dark story and which hides a yellow for the prosecutors. Everything revolves around the death in 2018 of Giuseppina Romani, a former teacher at the time 59 years old, and the choice of the same, a few years earlier, to change the will and leave assets for 4 million euros to the man. Heritage that has now been seized.

As uil Corriere della Sera explains, it all began in 2016. “It is the year of the first meeting between Giuseppina Romani, Giusy for friends, school teacher, elegant and very reserved woman and her lover, five years younger insurer . She, a past as an orphan, between suffering and so much loneliness, an envious legacy received from the father who had adopted her, knows him and falls madly in love with him. Despite the fact that he is married and has three children. An overwhelming passion that it also pushes her to change her will in her favor before a notary “.

But for prosecutors, as Corriere della Sera writes, there is something wrong. “Giusy suddenly died at just 59 years old in her apartment in long Po Antonelli, in Turin, in 2018. Someone says that, during the two years of relationship, she had already changed her mind about that relationship”. The sporadic encounters at a certain point, however, are no longer enough for Giuseppina. And, writes the Corriere della Sera, she “after so much thinking, she decides to close that story” so much so that she also wants to change her will.

The maid tells it, with quotation marks reported by the Corriere: “She told me one day in November while I was working. She wanted to leave him. She wanted to meet him that same evening. The next morning I found her dead”. A thriller that leads the man to be investigated for murder. “The body exhumed for the autopsy. The cause of death, however, remains a mystery. Cardiac arrest, other tests are impossible to carry out. All that remains is to file everything”, writes the Corriere. “And the man, defended by the lawyer Claudio Strata, ends up accused for circumvention of incapable”.

Read also:

“Guerra, Salvini:” The Pope is a light to follow in such a dark moment “

Guerra, Romeo (Lega): “Pope fundamental to achieve peace”

The Lega ad Affari: Pope mediator. Only Francis can stop the war

Guerra, Fratoianni (SI): “The Pope mediator? It would be wonderful news”

Guerra, “the consecration of Russia and Ukraine to Our Lady will lead to peace”

War in Ukraine: many Russians with Putin, others in terror. The story

Generali, Calta promises more profits and 7 billion M&A to “awaken the Lion”

Russia-Ukraine war: “Let’s stop!”, The video that says more than a thousand words

Art abroad. Sesana: “With Generali we protect emotions”

SEA, 2021 recovering: passenger traffic up 46.9%

Terna presented the update of the “Driving Energy” Business Plan