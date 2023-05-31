Turin, world capital of the economy for four days: the Festival is underway

Back for the second year the Turin International Festival of Economics. A four-day program – from 1 to 4 June – full of events (115 to be exact) focused on the theme: “Rethinking globalization“. At the Festival – conceived, designed and organized by Editori Laterza – they are expected 170 guests, 43 international speakers from the world’s most prestigious research centres, four Nobel Prize winners, historians, analysts and authoritative representatives of Italian and European institutions. It is to direct it Tito BoeriMilanese, born in 1958, professor of Labor Economics at Bocconi University in Milan, senior visiting professor at the London School of Economics, as well as former INPS president.

The Festival director will open the dances on Thursday 1 June, who will dialogue with Michael Spence, Nobel Prize in Economics 2001, to talk about global transitions. Nobel David Card, Joshua Angrist and Paul Krugman are also expected in the following days. Among the institutional guests: the governor of the Bank of Italy Ignatius Viscothe Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto and the European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Paul Gentiloni.

Boeri: “The most international festival ever”

“It’s the edition most international of all for the theme and for the speakers: 80% of the speakers at the public readings come from abroad and the Italian guests have trained around the world. A third is represented by women. We gave a more macroeconomic cut. I don’t want to count the Nobels because it is boring, but those who can become Nobel prizes: we have speakers with an average of more than 100,000 citations each. They will all be present and will be able to interact with the public,” said Boeri.

“The Festival of Economics to relaunch Turin”

“It’s an important phase of relaunch of Turin, an increasingly lively, dynamic and international city. The places are accessible, the themes are important and must not remain confined to the restricted circle of insiders, but must involve the city”, commented the mayor of Turin, Stephen Lo Russo.

