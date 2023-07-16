A 43-year-old worker committed suicide by setting himself on fire in his car. He had been battling gambling addiction for years, but even though he knew he was harming his wife and children, he just couldn’t stop. According to what was reported by La Stampa, the body was found by a woman who, driving along the country road of Agliano Terme, in the province of Turin, around 6 in the morning saw a car engulfed in flames and raised the alarm .

After calling 112 to report the fire, the passer-by noticed that a man was inside the car who, according to what was reconstructed, seemed to be moving. The intervention of the firefighters was immediate, but unfortunately for the man there was nothing they could do.

The worker was charred to death and, while the carabinieri were activating for the recognition of the body, a call to the barracks hastened everything. A woman called the military to inform them that her husband had left the house and had called to inform her that he wanted to call it quits. It took investigators seconds to connect the two incidents.

The man, of Romanian origin, had called his wife after locking himself in the car. One last goodbye before setting yourself on fire. Among the remains examined, the investigators found two petrol cans, melted by the fire.