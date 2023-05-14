Genoa – Turin wins 1-0 at the ‘Bentegodi’ against Hellas Verona in the match valid for the 35th day of Serie A and temporarily moves to eighth place in the standings with 49 points.

Vlasic’s goal was decisive in the 29th minute of the first half with a powerful shot following an assist from Vlasic. For Hellas abrupt stop in the race towards salvation: the Scala players remain firm at 30, the same points of La Spezia victorious yesterday against Milan.