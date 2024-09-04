Turin, how much is Urbano Cairo’s club worth in case of transfer?

Urbano Cairo flies towards 20 years as owner of Torino (we are at 19) and the football season has started well with the Granata team leading the league with 7 points (together with Inter, Juventus, Udinese). Meanwhile, the newspaper La Repubblica has tried to estimate how much Toro would be worth in the event of a sale and has done so using some parameters to identify the correct figure for a football club: valuation of the squad, TV rights, financial situation, sporting results, brand, box office and sponsors.

Turin, how much is Urbano Cairo’s club worth? The evaluation parameters

Let’s start with the Granata squad: the owned footballers’ team (according to Transfermarkt data) brings Torino to 173.23 million euros.

TV rights? Toro earned 47.3 million last season (a figure in line with the last three years, but lower than the 2022/23 season with its 49.1 million euros).

Asset and property front. Here, again according to Repubblica, Urbano Cairo rents the Grande Torino paying half a million a year (the concession will expire on June 30, 2025, and the fee will have to be renegotiated with the Municipality). The Fila? It is owned by the Fondazione Stadio Filadelfia, the public/private entity that manages the center and rents it to Torino.

Box office receipts: in 2023, between season tickets and ticket sales, Torino totaled 6.179 million (up from 4.479 in 2022).

The summer of the transfer market Instead, it brought two excellent capital gains with the sales of Alessandro Buongiorno (to Napoli) and Raoul Bellanova (to Atalanta) which will score a great goal on the 2024 budget, after the 2023 turnover was 101.1 million (against 112.7 on 31 December 2022), while costs dropped from 117.9 to 109.4 million.

Urbano Cairo’s Torino? Worth at least 200 million euros

Doing some calculations, therefore, according to La Repubblica – the Torino’s value could be around 200 million. But this is purely theoretical, because Urbano Cairo is aiming for twenty years as owner of Toro. Perhaps dreaming of a qualification for Europe next season as a gift…

